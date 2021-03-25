Endangerment charges against York mom dropped, dad remains charged

A York City woman who was accused of endangering her baby has avoided a criminal conviction. The case against the baby's father is still active.

York City Police in November filed felony and misdemeanor child-endangerment charges against Brandon Timothy Snyder and Regina Marie Carter.

Snyder, 34, of York City, remains free on non-monetary bail in the case. His next appearance in York County Court is set for April 27, court records state.

Carter, 43, appeared Wednesday in York County Court, where her child-endangerment charges were dropped in exchange for her pleading guilty to a summary count of disorderly conduct, according to court records.

She was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to take parenting classes and undergo counseling, records state.

Charging documents state that officers and an ambulance crew were called to the couple's then-home in the 200 block of West Jackson Street on April 26 because Snyder had overdosed.

He also overdosed on March 14, and first responders were called to the couple's home then as well, documents state.

During both overdose calls for Snyder, Carter appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, police had alleged.

Their baby was also in the home during both incidents. The child was about 6 months old at the time of the March 14 overdose, according to police.

CYF involved: Police allege the home was unfit for children.

"There were beer cans, ashtrays, and partially full bottles scattered around the apartment," charging documents state. "A needle was found on the floor on the April 26, 2020, incident by police."

Snyder was revived with naloxone, police said. Also known by the brand name Narcan, the drug reverses the effects of opioids, and every police officer in York County carries it, as do other emergency responders.

The York County Office of Children, Youth and Families was trying to work with the family since at least Snyder's first overdose, according to charging documents, which state that caseworkers didn't have access to the baby until Snyder's second overdose.

Caseworkers removed the baby from the couple's custody on April 26 after Carter admitted she'd been drinking, according to charging documents.

