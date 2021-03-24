Jail for man who engaged in sex, animal role-playing with 13-year-old York County girl

A Westmoreland County man has been sentenced to county prison for having online sexual contact with a 13-year-old Hopewell Township girl over several months and eventually having sex with her.

Connor William Pritts, 22, of Latrobe, appeared in York County Court on Wednesday, where Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder sentenced him to nine to 23 months in York County Prison, plus three years' probation, according to court records.

The judge also ordered Pritts to complete sexual-offender treatment and to have no contact whatsoever with his victim.

Pritts pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to the second-degree felony of unlawful contact with a minor and to the misdemeanor of indecent assault of a person under the age of 16, records state.

"Connor makes no excuses for his actions," defense attorney Chris Ferro told The York Dispatch. "This sentence gives him the ability to be held accountable but also the opportunity to learn from his mistakes and move forward with his life. … We are satisfied with the resolution that was reached and approved by the court."

Alerted by school district: State police began investigating Pritts after being alerted by the South Eastern School District on Sept. 19, 2019, that a 13-year-old student had sent and received sexual emails on school grounds, according to court documents.

A Southern Regional Police detective who was a school resource officer for the district at the time was able to identify which student's Chromebook sent and received the emails, which is how investigators identified Pritts' alleged victim, documents state.

The emails and social-media contacts between Pritts and the girl were sexual in nature, starting July 10, 2019, and ending Sept. 14, 2019, police said.

They first met online in May 2019, according to police.

"Pritts and (the girl) engaged in role playing messages throughout that time," court documents state. "They assumed the roles of animal like creatures and then participated in conversations that were sexual in nature."

Pritts used the name "theredshadowfox" on his Instagram account, according to police.

The emails and texts reference them having sex and also reference Pritts impregnating the girl, court documents state.

Sexted each other: The two sexted each other photographs, which included Pritts texting the girl a photo of his penis, according to court documents.

Pritts encouraged the girl to send photos of herself topless, police have said.

State police said they determined that Pritts used Google Maps on Sept. 17, 2019, to get directions to the girl's home, using her exact house address.

Investigators also tracked Pritts' progress from Latrobe to the girl's home, primarily on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, "which is the roadway he referenced in an email to (the girl) during his travels," documents state.

State police allege Pritts had sex with the girl at her home in Hopewell Township.

Pritts was arrested by state police in Greensburg and brought to York County, where he was arraigned on Dec. 11, 2019, in the county's central booking unit.

