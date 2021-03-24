Appeal denied for Reading man serving life for murdering York City teen

A Berks County judge has denied the appeal of a man serving life in prison for the murder of a 14-year-old York City boy.

Reynold G. Henry, 26, formerly of Reading, fatally shot Bruce Criddell Jr. in the city of Reading on July 18, 2017.

Bruce, who was a Helen Thackston Charter School student, was just weeks away from starting ninth grade there, a school official said at the time.

He was born in Reading but he and his mother lived in York City, officials have said.

A jury on Nov. 19, 2020, found Henry guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license and possessing an instrument of crime, court records state.

Berks County Common Pleas Judge James M. Bucci on Jan. 12 sentenced Henry to life in prison.

Henry's attorney subsequently filed an appeal under the state's post-conviction relief act, records state.

On March 15, Bucci denied the defense motion for relief, according to court records.

Henry is being held at the state prison in Camp Hill, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The murder: According to Reading Police, Henry agreed to sell Bruce a gun for $175 and told the teen to meet him at the McDonald's at 1001 N. Ninth St. in Reading.

Police said an acquaintance of Bruce's accompanied him. They met Henry, then walked down an alley with him, which is when Henry started shooting at them, court documents state.

Bruce suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was pronounced dead in the 900 block of Mulberry Street, where he collapsed after running out of the alley, police have said.

Reading Police have said that Bruce came to Reading that day specifically to purchase the gun. The teen's family didn't know he went to Reading, police said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.