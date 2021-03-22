Missing dinosaurs returned to owner after York County house party

A missing animatronic raptor and baby T-rex were returned to their owner after apparently crashing a York County house party.

Ted Hill filed a report with the West Manchester Police Department Sunday after noticing the figures were gone from his Jurassic Wonder Drive-Thru show at the York Expo Center, according to Officer Justin Hobbs.

"(Hill) received several tips as well as a location as to where they might be," Hobbs said via email. "I responded to that location and spoke with the residents who claimed that they had a gathering at their house the night before. When they woke up they found the dinosaurs there."

No charges will be filed at the request of Hill, Hobbs added.

"They returned the dinosaurs to me and apologized," he said. "They were not damaged and (Hill) was pleased with having them returned."

It's unclear how many people were involved in the disappearance of the pair of dinosaurs.

"From what they told me, it was a group of attendees from the party," Hobbs said. "They were all around college-age adults."

The Jurassic Wonder Drive-Thru show at the York Expo Center was held Saturday and Sunday, offering kids and their families the chance to pet dinosaur animatronics and learn about them.

The 6-foot-tall raptor and 2-foot-tall baby T-rex are valued at $1,500, according to Hill, the president of the show.

"They look much happier now," Hill said of the safe return of his dinosaurs. "A little stressed, but they're going to be OK."

