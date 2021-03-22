Chief: Northern Regional's 2020 officer of the year respected for 'solid' work

With just two years of experience under his utility belt, Officer Michael Warfel has been awarded an honor some law-enforcement professionals never achieve — officer of the year.

Warfel, 25, was named Northern York County Regional Police Department's 2020 officer of the year for his work.

"Mike is a great young officer who has quickly developed as a leader in his platoon," Chief Dave Lash said. "He is looked up to by everyone in the patrol division."

The chief noted that for a someone to be named officer of the year with just two years' experience shows the confidence his supervisors have in him.

"It's a credit to his work ethic and ability to do his job," Lash said. "Mike is a solid performer and is doing an excellent job for us."

The numbers: Warfel handled 650 general incidents and investigated 39 traffic crashes in 2020, according to his officer-of-the-year letter.

He also filed 54 felony or misdemeanor charges and 53 summary nontraffic violations.

Warfel issued 597 traffic citations and pulled over another 406 drivers for various offenses, according to the letter.

He drove nearly 15,000 miles in all kinds over weather over the past 12 months, all of it accident-free, the letter states.

Warfel led Northern Regional Police in the number of traffic citations filed and traffic stops made, according to the letter. During those traffic stops, he filed traffic citations and issued warning cards and faulty-equipment cards.

He was also one of the top five officers for total misdemeanor and felony arrests, according to police.

Warfel's supervisors describe him as being highly efficient and a sound decision-maker, according to the letter, which goes on to state, "Your supervisors noted that you have a polite and respectful demeanor that builds trust with members of the community."

In 2020, Warfel received a chief's commendation award for helping to capture someone suspected of robbing a Manchester Township pharmacy on July 29, the letter states.

