Raptor, T-rex baby missing from dinosaur show at York Expo Center; $300 reward offered

An animatronic raptor and baby Tyrannosaurus rex went missing from the York Expo Center on Sunday morning, and a $300 reward is being offered for their safe return.

Ted Hill, the president of Jurassic Wonder, went to set up for his show Sunday morning and discovered the 6-foot-fall raptor and 2-foot-tall baby T-rex were gone.

"We just want them to be back with their families where they can be happy," Hill said. "I'm guessing maybe some neighborhood kids climbed the fence and took them."

The Jurassic Wonder Drive-Thru show at the York Expo Center was up Saturday and Sunday, offering kids and their families the chance to pet dinosaur animatronics and learn about them.

Hill, of Carlisle, said individuals who wish to return the two missing dinosaurs should call him at 717-226-8477 or send an email to theodoreproductions@comcast.net.

The pair are valued at $1,500, according to Hill.

A police report has not been filed as of Sunday, Hill said, because he fears involvement would deter the thief from returning the missing animatronics.

"I'm hoping it was just some kids who took them for a prank," Hill said. "We won't call the police, we just want them returned."

