Police: York City man arrested with 120 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 cash

A York City man was arrested for possessing 120 grams of fentanyl — which equates to 1.2 million clinical doses of the drug — as well as 10 grams of cocaine and $3,000 in cash, according to police.

York City Police and York County Drug Task Force investigators arrested Shakeem Tywaun Murray, 30, on Thursday after a three-week investigation, according to a news release from the York County District Attorney's Office.

During the investigation, undercover police officers purchased fentanyl from Murray near his home in the 300 block of West Princess Street, police said.

"Murray was observed removing items from the car just before meeting with and selling a quantity of fentanyl to undercover police officers," according to the news release.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, police served a search warrant for Murray's home and found a handgun and $3,000 in cash, the release states.

Further searching led police to Murray's car, which contained 10 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of fentanyl, packaging materials and a scale, according to police.

Murray is charged with possession of firearm prohibited and two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, all felonies.

He is also charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Murray is free on $20,000 bail, according to court documents.

Murray's preliminary hearing is slated for 8:55 a.m. Friday with District Judge Joel Toluba.

