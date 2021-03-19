Prison for man who caused fatal Dillsburg-area crash in 2019

A Dillsburg-area man has been sentenced to serve prison time for causing a 2019 crash in that area that killed a Maryland man in 2019.

Terry Lee Miller Sr., 64, of the 100 block of Glenwood Road in Franklin Township, pleaded no contest in York County Court Thursday to the third-degree felony of homicide by vehicle, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and the summary of running a stop sign, according to court records.

In exchange for his plea, charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI and driving under the influence were dismissed, records state.

He was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison, plus two years' probation, and was ordered to pay $6,801 in restitution and report to prison on March 26, records state.

Miller caused a crash at the intersection of Route 15 southbound and Clear Springs Road in Franklin Township just before 6 p.m. Aug. 25, 2019 that killed 24-year-old Kyle Zepp of Taneytown, Maryland.

Zepp's daughter was five months old at the time of the fatal crash, according to his obituary.

He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his child's mother, Hallie Janowitz, court documents state.

Northern York County Regional Police investigated the crash and filed charges.

The crash: According to court documents, Miller and his live-in girlfriend were on their way home from the South Mountain Raceway in the Boiling Springs area when the crash happened.

He was on Clear Springs Road and stopped briefly for the stop sign at the Route 15 intersection, then drove his Ford F-250 Supercab into the intersection and directly into the path of a Toyota Camry driven by Janowitz, court documents state.

Zepp suffered head injuries in the collision and was flown to York Hospital by medical helicopter, where he was pronounced dead, documents state.

Miller suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on his brain, for which he spent several weeks in the intensive-care unit of Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, according to police.

Arriving officers could smell alcohol on Miller and found several empty beer cans in his pickup truck.

Samples didn't match: Two blood samples drawn from Miller shortly after the crash were tested, and one showed his blood-alcohol level to be 0.098%, court documents state. In Pennsylvania, an adult is driving drunk at 0.08%.

But the second sample indicated his blood-alcohol level was far short of the legal limit, defense attorney David Hershey said.

Prosecutors dropped the DUI charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, because they couldn't scientifically resolve the two different BAC results, he said.

Miller was unable to remember anything about the crash, according to court documents.

The case was prosecuted in York County Court by the state Attorney General's Office, which did not respond to an email seeking comment as of Friday afternoon.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo