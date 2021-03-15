Six-time York felon with ties to cousin's killing is now accused of intimidating a witness

A six-time felon with ties to the York City homicide of his underage cousin is now accused of trying to intimidate the alleged victim in a felony domestic assault case.

Kaishan Juantaun Hudson is free on bail in two criminal cases, and was still locked up on the first case when he allegedly used a phone in York County Prison to call a woman and urge her to drop charges on the man accused of assaulting her, according to court records.

He's facing trial on his third-degree felony charges of intimidating a witness and hindering the prosecution of a defendant after the charges were forwarded to York County Court for trial by District Judge Barry Bloss Jr. following Hudson's March 9 preliminary hearing, court records state.

Hudson, 32, is free on $20,000 bail on the witness-intimidation case and free on $50,000 bail on his illegal guns and narcotics case.

He'd been in prison since Dec. 16 and was released March 3, according to prison records.

His listed attorney could not be reached for comment Monday.

According to the most recent charging documents filed against him, Hudson called a woman from York County Prison about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and told her "she needs to 'stick to the story' that she wants to drop the criminal charges" against Thomas Anthony Lor Rupp, who is accused of assaulting her.

Hudson told the woman that Rupp could be released from prison if she drops the charges, documents state.

He warned her "that she is not to trust the Police and District Attorney's Office," and also warned her that if she were to say she made false charges, she could go to jail for filing a false police report, charging documents state.

Rupp, 29, of York, remains in York County Prison in lieu of bail, charged with strangulation and simple assault against the woman police allege Hudson intimidated.

Charging documents don't indicate what relationship exists between Hudson and Rupp.

Motel raid: Hudson was taken to prison after being arrested by members of the York County Drug Task Force during a Dec. 16 raid on his motel room at the Days Inn on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.

They seized a Raven Arms .25-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen from Lock Haven, along with enough cocaine and fentanyl to warrant felony drug-dealing charges, plus packaging material and a digital scale, according to charging documents.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic narcotic that either causes or contributes to most of the opioid overdose deaths in York County, officials have said.

In that case, Hudson remains charged with being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to deliver, according to court records. All three offenses are felonies.

Long criminal history: Between 2006 and 2014, Hudson pleaded guilty in York County Court to four counts of felony drug possession with intent to deliver in three separate cases, according to court records.

In May 2014, he pleaded guilty to being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three to six years in prison. That sentence ran concurrently to two of his drug-dealing cases, for which he also was sentenced to three to six years in state prison, records state.

Hudson pleaded no contest to a felony count of robbery in 2006 and was sentenced to three to six years in state prison, court records state.

He pleaded guilty in November 2012 to a felony count of criminal trespass and was sentenced to three months in county prison, records state.

Hudson was charged in 2010 with being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, but that charge was later dismissed, according to court records.

Cousin killed: Hudson's 17-year-old cousin, Ruban Dejesus, was fatally shot by marijuana dealer Marquise Anton Stanley as Dejesus and Marquis Butts were robbing him the night of Oct. 21, 2018.

Jurors acquitted Stanley of murder but convicted him of the first-degree misdemeanor of involuntary manslaughter and the third-degree felony of carrying a firearm without a license. Stanley was later sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison and apologized to Dejesus' family.

Butts testified against Stanley at trial and was initially charged with murder for being involved in a felony that ended in homicide, but those charges were dropped and he later pleaded guilty to robbery. He was sentenced to time-served after spending 256 days in York County Prison.

Testimony at Stanley's murder trial indicates Dejesus and Butts were directed to rob Stanley by Hudson, who has never been charged in the case.

It was Hudson who set up a meeting with Stanley to sell him $90 worth of marijuana, then waited in a car while Dejesus and Butts robbed Stanley, trial testimony indicated.

Stanley said he feared for his life and thought he was going to be shot. Butts testified that Dejesus acted as if he had a gun in his pocket.

Left teen to die: After Dejesus was shot, Butts ran back to the car and he, Hudson and others took off — leaving the teen to die alone, according to testimony.

Stanley's defense attorney, Rick Robinson, told The York Dispatch that it "still boggles my mind" that Hudson wasn't charged with Dejesus' homicide or the robbery of Stanley.

"The case against Kaishan Hudson is not over," first deputy district attorney Seth Bortner said in court during Stanley's sentencing hearing last summer. "A lot of people made bad decisions that night."

Hudson testified at trial that he had nothing to do with the robbery or his cousin's fatal shooting.

