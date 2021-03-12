Police: Body of missing New Freedom woman found

The body of a New Freedom woman who vanished near the York County Heritage Rail Trail last weekend has been recovered, state police said.

Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh's body was found Friday after what police described as an extensive weeklong search.

Trooper Kevin Kotchka, a state police spokesperson, said her body was found in the area where the search had been concentrated.

He said at this point, Ebaugh's death doesn't appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature.

A news release from York County Coroner Pam Gay states Ebaugh was pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m. Friday, after her body was found.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday at Allentown's Lehigh Valley Hospital, the release states.

The autopsy is expected to help Gay determine the cause and manner of Ebaugh's death.

No other information was released Friday.

Ebaugh's family released a statement Thursday in which Nicole Ebaugh's brother, Matt Ebaugh, warned people to be wary of social-media posts that weren't coming directly from police or the family.

"Over the past several days, we have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support in the efforts to find my sister Nicole," he wrote.

Nicole Ebaugh, 29, was last seen near the rail trail parking area along Glatfelters Station Road in North Codorus Township between 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. March 6, state police have said.

Following Ebaugh’s disappearance, police used cellphone records to find her yellow Volkswagen Beetle, which was abandoned in a parking lot by the trail.

Police and volunteers conducted extensive searches for her, including using helicopters, horses, search dogs and volunteers.

