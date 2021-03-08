Prison for ex-York Country Day School teacher who corrupted student

A former York County Day School teacher has been sentenced to county prison for corrupting a former student with whom he later had sex.

Stephen George Henise, 26, of Windsor Township, was sentenced Monday in York County Court to three to 23 months in York County Prison and given credit for the 92 days he'd already spent locked up, court records state.

He had been free on bail awaiting sentencing after entering his guilty plea but a judge revoked his bail on Dec. 7 at the behest of prosecutors, who filed a bail-revocation motion three days earlier, records state.

Henise remained in prison as of Monday afternoon, according to prison records.

The motion filed by deputy prosecutor Taylor Katherman stated that one of Henise's bail conditions forbade him to have any contact with his victim.

But on Dec. 3, the young woman alerted prosecutors that Henise had been "actively communicating with her through text messages," the motion states.

Pleaded guilty: Henise pleaded guilty in November to the third-degree felony of corruption of a minor as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

His agreement called for the sentence that was imposed on Monday, according to defense attorney Joe Gothie.

Also Monday, presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder ordered Henise to complete sexual-offender treatment and to abide by the county probation department's sexual-offender conditions, according to court records.

The judge ordered Henise to have no contact whatsoever with his victim in the case, records state.

Two counts of institutional sexual assault were dropped at sentencing as part of the plea agreement, records state.

Teaching license: In November, Gothie told The York Dispatch that Henise had previously surrendered his teaching license, and that under the terms of the agreement would have to register with state police as a sex offender for at least 15 years.

Henise was a biology teacher, according to Mary Dolheimer, spokesperson for York College, which is affiliated with York Country Day School.

"Mr. Henise’s employment was immediately terminated, and we have actively cooperated with law enforcement to ensure the continued safety of our school community," Dolheimer told The York Dispatch in October.

Northern York County Regional Police said Henise had sex twice with a York Country Day student after she turned 18 but that he and the girl met to talk and kiss while she was still 17 years old.

The institutional sexual assault charges had been filed because Pennsylvania law makes it illegal for school employees and volunteers to engage in sexual contact with students, even when the students are adults.

Dad called police: Charges were filed by Northern Regional Detective Mark Baker after the young woman's father found her and Henise together March 5, 2020, in a Dover Township home and called police, according to court documents.

The home where the student and Henise were found was owned by a friend of the student's family and was frequently vacant, police said.

The father told officers that when he went to the home to check on his daughter, he found her sleeping on the living-room floor with Henise, documents state.

Two days earlier, the father had found his daughter and Henise asleep together in the same living room, documents state.

During a police interview, the student said she met Henise at York Country Day School in April 2019, when he was her substitute teacher, documents state.

Met at parks: She said that in October 2019, she and Henise began to talk between school periods, according to police, who said by that time, the school had made Henise a full-time teacher.

She said Henise gave her his cellphone number in December 2019 and that they began to talk over the phone in early 2020, documents state.

She also said she and Henise met at least five times at parks around York County, where they would talk and sometimes kiss, according to court documents.

The student told detectives that after she turned 18 years old, she and Henise had sex twice, according to court documents.

Henise confirmed the young woman's account during a police interview, documents state.

