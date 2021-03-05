Prison for York County exes whose tax evasion came to light after they were shot

A former Lower Windsor Township couple whose tax evasion was uncovered when police responded to their home for domestic-related double shooting have been sentenced to federal prison.

Kim Forney, 48, was sentenced Thursday to a year in federal prison plus a year of supervised release, which is the federal version of probation. She pleaded guilty in August to four felony counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return, according to court records.

Matthew Forney, 42, was sentenced Friday to a year and a day in federal prison, plus a year of supervised release, and was order to pay a $40,000 fine, according to Dawn Clark, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg.

He pleaded guilty in August to four felony counts of tax evasion.

The Forneys failed to pay taxes on about $818,000 in profits from their former business and owed the federal government about $292,000 in taxes, according to court documents.

That amount has been fully repaid, court documents state.

A sentencing motion filed by defense attorney Chris Ferro noted that Kim Forney's life "completely disintegrated" after the shooting, which severed her femoral artery and nearly killed her.

Life-changing: "Within days of the shooting, (Kim Forney) was the target of … (a) federal investigation. Within months of the shooting, the Defendant would require multiple surgeries to save her leg and allow to walk again," Ferro wrote.

"Within a year of the shooting, the Defendant would become hopelessly addicted to methamphetamine," he continued. "Within two years of the shooting, the Defendant would be a convicted felon as a result of her plea to (her federal case) and facing two separate meth related drug distribution charges in state court."

She is now clean and sober for the first time in many years, and underwent significant drug rehabilitation efforts, Ferro wrote.

A sentencing memorandum filed by Jerry Russo, Matthew Forney's attorney, said his client changed his life after nearly dying of his gunshot wounds.

"Now, Matthew no longer abuses alcohol or drugs, has become a devout Christian, volunteers frequently, transformed his health, and escaped a toxic marriage," Russo wrote. "Matthew must live with what he did along with the personal shame and the embarrassment he has caused his family and friends."

Matthew Forney's heart stopped twice after he was shot — the second time for more than 2 minutes, according to the memorandum.

"Upon being revived … Matthew had what he believes was a spiritual revelation, convincing him that he needed to put his life in order," Russo wrote.

The background: Lower Windsor Township Police were called to the Forney's then-shared home in the 1700 block of Winters Road on Sept. 23, 2018, because both had been shot during a domestic dispute.

As police investigated, they followed a set of bloody footprints from inside the Forney home to the outdoor pool house, according to Clark.

Inside the pool house officers found a garbage bag with a large amount of bundled cash inside, Clark said.

More:Feds: Bloody footprints lead to stash of cash, tax-evasion charges in Lower Windsor

Police then obtained a search warrant and found more bundled cash, plus receipts, inside a large gun safe in the home, all of which were seized, according to Clark.

Hid cash payments: The Internal Revenue Service's criminal division investigated and determined the Forneys earned the cash from their business, but failed to report that income for the years 2014 through 2017 and didn't pay taxes on it, according to federal court documents.

The Forneys reported and paid taxes on business proceeds that customers remitted by check or credit card, according to Clark, but the Forneys failed to report cash payments.

The Forneys previously owned KP Home Collection LLC, with Lancaster County locations in Columbia and Paradise, Clark said. The business — which sells primitive country crafts, home decor and candles to wholesalers — is under new ownership.

The shootings: The fiancé of the Forneys' daughter was charged with two counts of aggravated assault for shooting them, but all charges against him were dropped in June 2019.

More:DA drops case against Lower Windsor man who shot fiancee's parents

Robert Hedrick was trying to intervene in a physical domestic assault on Kim Forney by her husband, according to Hedrick's attorney, Chuck Hobbs. Kim Forney maintains Hedrick was trying to save her, Hobbs has said.

Court testimony revealed Matthew Forney physically assaulted his wife, then put his hands around her neck.

During the struggle, Kim Forney grabbed her handgun and passed it to Hedrick, who fired several times, according to testimony.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.