Judge sends ex-York Tech teacher back to prison to finish sentence

A former York County School of Technology teacher convicted of touching two students' genitals has been ordered to finish his prison sentence.

At a hearing on Friday morning, Common Pleas President Judge Maria Musti Cook ordered that Kevin Nagle be remanded to York County Prison, according to court records.

His attorneys had asked Cook to parole Nagle from the remainder of his sentence, but she denied that request, court records state.

Nagle, 46, of McSherrystown, Adams County, was sentenced to a year minus two days to two years minus two days in York County Prison after being convicted at trial.

He served 77 days of his sentence before being released on bail pending appeal on Dec. 17, 2018.

In December, the state Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal. Nagle maintains his innocence.

It took jurors about two hours on July 20, 2018, to convict Nagle of two counts each of institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors and one count of indecent assault.

Touched 2 students: Jurors found that Nagle touched the genitals of two 17-year-old York Tech students under the guise of measuring their inseams for pants.

At the time, Nagle taught business classes at the school and also managed the school store.

The two teens testified they went to the school store to buy shirts in November 2016.

While the two students were there, each alone and on separate dates, Nagle told them that their pants were baggy, then offered to measure them for a proper fit — even though neither was buying pants, according to the two teens.

The victims testified at trial that Nagle measured their inseams while they were naked from the waist down and that he touched their genitals while doing so.

The encounters happened in the storeroom of the school store, according to testimony.

One of the teens said Nagle pulled down both his pants and underpants; the other said he wasn't wearing underpants at the time.

The teen who said Nagle pulled down his underpants also testified that Nagle used hand sanitizer and a paper towel to clean behind the teen's scrotum.

Sat in Nagle's lap: That teen also told jurors he was forced by Nagle to sit in the man's lap at least five times.

He testified that the next day, Nagle gave him five pairs of pants, a package of boxer shorts, some shirts and other items, then demonstrated to the teen how to properly wear boxers, touching the teen's genitals again while doing so.

Two school administrators testified at trial that Nagle was specifically told in October 2016 not to touch students, not to measure or fit students for clothing and to allow students to buy whatever sizes they chose.

There was nothing introduced at trial to explain why administrators issued those directives to Nagle.

