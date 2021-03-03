York prison-death grand jury offers recommendations to fill gaps in system

York County prosecutors and the investigating grand jury that determined Everett Palmer Jr.'s death wasn't a crime wanted to go further, District Attorney Dave Sunday said.

"We asked ourselves … how could things be different? … Is there a better way to do this? Where can we plug in the gaps?"

Palmer, 41, of Seaford, Delaware, died April 9, 2018, in York Hospital after being taken there by ambulance from York County Prison.

On Tuesday, after a more than two-year investigation, Sunday announced the grand jury found that no one in York County Prison had assaulted Palmer or violated prison protocols. He had been held there for two days on a 2016 DUI warrant, for which his bail was set at $5,000, or 10% cash.

The grand jury found, as did autopsy results, that Palmer died of "complications following an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint," with "probable sickling red cell disorder" as a contributing factor, according to a 22-page autopsy report from Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown.

Palmer and some of his friends engaged in a methamphetamine binge in Boyertown and he was "tweaking" when he got to the prison — but that wasn't known until after his death, the grand jury determined. Tweaking means he was acting irrationally due to drug toxicity.

Mental health and prisons: As Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel noted at a Tuesday news conference, it's so common for prison employees to see people with mental-health issues being locked up that they assumed Palmer had those issues rather than drug toxicity — especially because Palmer told them he hadn't used drugs recently.

"None of us should feel good about that," Wetzel said. "You have someone who died in a prison cell for $500."

The attorneys representing Palmer's estate, which has sued the county prison and county officials in federal court, did not return a message seeking comment.

Wetzel was closely involved in the Palmer probe and agrees corrections officers and medical staff in the prison acted appropriately and followed protocols when they removed Palmer from his cell and administered physical restraints on him because he was physically harming himself.

Palmer was banging his head against a metal door and was actively looking for a way to kill himself in his cell. He was being constantly monitored in a single cell, the DA said.

Hard questions: Sunday said Palmer's death wasn't a crime, but it was senseless, which is why those involved in investigating it wanted to address systemic issues that, if reformed, might avoid future prison deaths.

"Questions were asked such as, Why do individuals with mental-health issues find themselves in this set of circumstances? How did the prison not know he was on methamphetamine prior to getting him? What can be done with regard to mental health in a prison setting? Why was he there in the first place, based on the bail that was set in this case? Was that appropriate?" Sunday said.

"At that point we chose together to take a very deep dive into macro-level societal issues pertaining to, in particular, individuals with mental-health and substance-abuse (issues) and their connection to the prison," he said. "As a result of that, the grand jury returned … 24 very detailed recommendations."

Not all 24 recommendations will come to fruition, according to the DA, and some deal with issues already being modified in York County.

The recommendations include drug screenings for all people being committed to the prison, upgrades to cell-extraction policies that would require prison medical staff and an ambulance to be summoned prior to removing an inmate from a cell, and trainings on crisis intervention and recognizing developmental disabilities.

Sharing information: The grand jury also suggested that comprehensive drug and alcohol programs within the prison be developed and that government, health care and other agencies share information and work to reduce the number of people with mental-health issues who are jailed.

Many of the suggestions call for the kind of comprehensive mental-health services that have been reduced in this country due to lack of funds to pay for them.

Wetzel, who oversees the state Department of Corrections, said between a third and half of people imprisoned suffer from mental-health issues, and that the picture painted by the grand jury in its recommendations is a holistic one.

"I think it's incumbent upon us as officials to step up and really try to respond," he said. "There's got to be a path forward. And why not now?"

Wetzel said prison video footage of Palmer injuring himself "is so disturbing" and that York County Prison staff "took every step" because they were concerned about Palmer.

"And with good reason," he said. "I've watched over a thousand use-of-force videos. This is one of the most escalated individuals I've seen in 30 years."

'Important work': Wetzel said despite safeguards, gaps in the system exist — and Palmer fell through those gaps. He urged the officials and the community to create a cohesive plan that fills in those gaps.

"I think it's important work," he said.

First assistant district attorney Tim Barker said such reforms might not have saved Palmer's life.

"The sad reality is that no series of initiatives will prevent all crime, will rehabilitate all individuals or save all lives, no matter what we wish," he said.

Diverting low-risk nonviolent people from pretrial detention saves taxpayers money and helps keep them from becoming worse problems to society, according to Barker, who said it costs $92 per day to house an inmate in York County Prison.

The grand jury's 24 recommendations