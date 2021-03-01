Police: York City parents choked tween, father tried to throw her out window

The York City parents of a 12-year-old girl choked her, beat her and tried to throw her out a window under the guise of disciplining her, police allege.

Darryl Clary, 40, and Jacelle Copprue-Clary, 39, both of the 400 block of Salem Avenue, have not yet been arraigned and warrants have been issued for their arrests, the office of District Judge Joel Toluba confirmed.

Each will be charged with the felonies of strangulation and child endangerment, as well as with the misdemeanor version of child endangerment and simple assault, according to court records.

It's unclear if either has retained an attorney.

Charging documents filed by York City Detective Tiffany Pitts on Feb. 24 allege Clary and Copprue-Clary assaulted their daughter in the family home on Dec. 27, then kicked her out.

The girl was taken to York Hospital, where it was determined she suffered a bruised eye, hemorrhaging in one eye, multiple bruises around her head and neck, injuries to her hand and forearm, an abrasion near her collarbone and other injuries, charging documents state.

Arriving officers found her inside her neighbor's vehicle and took her into protective custody based, in part, on her visible injuries, according to police, who said the girl told the neighbor that her parents jumped her.

Disrespectful? Her parents told police she was "being very disrespectful" and that they were "never physical" with the girl, documents state.

But during a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the girl recounted that her parents "whooped" her — that each of them choked her while she was on a bed, and that she couldn't breathe while they were doing it, charging documents allege.

Copprue-Clary's fingernails scratched her daughter's neck as she choked her, according to police allegations.

Clary kicked a window fan out of the window, then tried to force his daughter out the window as he hit and slapped her face and body, charging documents state.

He threw his daughter down the stairs, then threw her onto a couch before he and his wife ordered the girl to leave the family home, police said.

The girl told officers that her parents had never choked her before, but had left welts on her body when they hit her in the past, documents allege.

Screaming heard: The neighbor told investigators she heard screaming from the home, then saw a second-floor window was missing a box fan that is normally there, police said.

The neighbor said the window was open and there movement inside the room, documents state.

The neighbor said she then saw the 12-year-old outside crying hysterically, and heard Copprue-Clary yelling, "get the f— out, get the f— out," charging documents state.

In June 2019, Copprue-Clary pleaded guilty to food-stamp fraud, according to court records.

She was ordered to pay more than $11,000 in restitution and to undergo three years' probation, records state.

