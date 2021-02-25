Prison for West Manchester man who touched 1 girl, exposed self to 2nd

A York County man who police said repeatedly sexually assaulted a 4-year-old and repeatedly exposed his penis to an 8-year-old has been deemed a sexually violent predator, meaning he must register as a Megan's Law sex offender for the rest of his life.

Randy Sackett, 44, of West Manchester Township, appeared in York County Court on Thursday, where Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness sentenced him to a total of 2½ to five years in state prison.

Also during the hearing, Ness deemed Sackett to be a sexually violent predator, based on the man's evaluation by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board, court records state.

Both girls are now teenagers, defense attorney George Margetas confirmed.

"This is the kind of case that's tough for everyone involved," he said, adding it was a fair resolution.

Sackett pleaded guilty Sept. 17 in three separate cases to two counts of third-degree felony unlawful contact with minors, plus the misdemeanors of indecent assault by forcible compulsion and two counts of indecent exposure, court records state.

Ness also ordered Sackett to enroll in the state prison system's sexually violent predator program.

Sackett was remanded to prison after the court hearing, records state.

The background: Northern York County Regional Police have said Sackett rubbed his penis against the genitals of a 4-year-old girl on more than one occasion when he was living in the 700 block of East Princess Street in York City.

Police said they also spoke with a teenager who came forward in 2018.

She told investigators that when she was 8 years old, Sackett would send her photos and videos of his penis using Instagram and Facetime, and would ask her to send him nude photos of herself, court documents state.

He also would masturbate in front of the girl, police have said.

One one occasion, Sackett Facetimed the girl and exposed himself to her while he was in a doctor's office, documents state.

At the time, Sackett was living in the 3500 block of Sycamore Road in Dover Township, according to police.

