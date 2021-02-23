State prison for Yorker who shot Dallastown teen during robbery

A York City man who was 17 years old when he shot a 15-year-old Dallastown boy while robbing him of cash and drugs has been sentenced to state prison.

Jervin Perez, now 21, pleaded guilty in York County Court on Monday to the felonies of aggravated assault and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to seven to 17 years in state prison and given credit for the 476 days he's already spent locked up on the case, according to court records. Although he was a minor when the crime happened, Perez was charged as an adult.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, a charge of attempted first-degree murder was dropped, court records state.

"He's taken responsibility for what happened that day, and he's glad the commonwealth could give him the kind of offer they did," defense attorney George Margetas said of his client.

Perez, formerly of the 100 block of East College Avenue, is known as "J-Dolla," York City Police have said.

The background: Perez shot a 15-year-old Dallastown teen in the 500 block of South Duke Street in York City about 3 p.m. Oct. 25, 2017.

The shooting victim was with Perez and three other males in a breezeway when Perez pistol-whipped the teen in the back of the head, court documents state.

When the teen turned around, Perez shot him once in the stomach and said, "Give me everything," documents state.

The wounded teen handed over about $430 and about a half-ounce of marijuana, according to court documents.

Perez and the other three males then ran away, police said. Perez was arrested the day after the shooting.

Kids and guns: Margetas lamented the fact that children are carrying guns.

"These kids who are using guns keep getting younger and younger," he said. "I wish I had the answer to the problem."

Margetas said it's a difficult phenomenon to stop.

"It's an uphill battle," he said. "And I know the district attorney's office and the York City Police Department are doing what they can."

