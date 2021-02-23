Police: York Haven mom made son chase after car, drove with him atop trunk

Police have filed a child-endangerment charge against a York Haven woman accused of posting a video on social media of her driving away from her 9-year-old son as he ran behind her car.

At one point the child was able to jump atop the trunk lid of the car, Newberry Township Police said.

Lissa Nicole Siple responded by "abruptly" accelerating her Volkswagen Jetta while her son clung to it, and as her 3-year-old cried in the back seat, charging documents allege.

Siple, 34, of the 100 block of Wilson Street, has not yet been arraigned on her first-degree misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records.

Her defense attorney, T.L. Kearney, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Charging documents indicate Siple and Kearney sat down with police and during that interview Siple indicated it was merely a prank that went too far.

The allegations: Police said the incident happened during daylight hours on Dec. 2 along a wooded area of River Road in Newberry Township, but said they didn't learn of it until Dec. 10, after at least one person reported it to ChildLine, where anyone can report suspected child abuse in Pennsylvania 24 hours a day.

The York County Office of Children, Youth and Families helped Newberry Township Police gain access to Siple's Facebook account, where officers found a 56-second video allegedly taken by Siple.

Siple added a comment when she posted the video that states, "Got an attitude, complaining about school work. Well, walk the f— home bruh," according to charging documents.

In the video, Siple is driving along River Road as her son runs behind her and as she talks about what's happening, police said.

Her 3-year-old daughter is in the back seat crying, documents state.

"It is apparent from the video that (the boy) is fatigued from running after the vehicle," charging documents state, adding that Siple says on video, "This is what happens when you complain about doing schoolwork. We're leaving him in the woods."

Siple then accelerated away from her son as he yelled for her to stop and wait, police allege.

Jumps on car: Near the end of the video, the boy catches up to the Jetta and jumps on top of the truck lid, police said.

"At this point, the vehicle abruptly accelerates and travels a short distance with the child on the trunk before the video ends," charging documents state.

It was on Dec. 30 that Siple and her attorney spoke with police.

"Siple said that she was … 'playing a prank' on her son which they do quite often," documents state. "Siple said that this was only a joke that went too far."

During an interview with a forensic interviewer at the county's Child Advocacy Center, the boy told interviewers that his mother "said that this was for punishment," documents state.

Police filed the charge against Siple on Feb. 4, court records state.

