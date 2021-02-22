Police: Fender-bender led to road rage, gunfire in Jackson Twp.

A York driver fired his handgun numerous times at another vehicle during what police said was a road-rage encounter between two middle-age men in Jackson Township over the weekend, according to charging documents.

The dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck of the listed victim in the case — a 60-year-old man whose name has so far not been released — was left with bullet holes in the rear bumper and a flattened rear tire, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Another moving vehicle also was struck by one of the 9 mm bullets, which were fired by driver Alberto Gonzalez-Ramos during the encounter, according to allegations in his charging documents.

Prior to the gunfire, both his vehicle and the pickup truck were swerving and weaving through traffic on Hanover Road and forcing other drivers off the road, charging documents state.

No injuries were reported.

Neither Gonzalez-Ramos nor the driver of the pickup truck called police, who tracked down both men after at least one witness called 911, documents state.

Gonzalez-Ramos, 50, of the first block of East Maple Street, is free on $25,000 bail, charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and seven misdemeanors — two counts each of propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment and one count each of simple assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Started with fender-bender: The encounter started about 6:10 p.m. Saturday when the pickup truck struck Gonzalez-Ramos' silver Toyota Scion as the vehicles turned onto Hanover Road from Route 30, police said.

According to documents, the pickup truck wouldn't stop after the minor collision.

At the intersection of Hanover and North Biesecker roads, Gonzalez-Ramos was able to get in front of the pickup and used his Scion to block the road, documents state.

But the pickup went around the Scion and kept going, according to police.

That's when Gonzalez-Ramos got out of his vehicle and fired about six times at the pickup, charging documents allege.

He then jumped back into his Scion and took off after the pickup truck, with both vehicles last seen headed toward Spring Grove, police said.

Six spent 9 mm shell casings were recovered at the intersection by officers, documents state.

A description of the shooter provided to 911 by a witness led officers to a silver Scion parked haphazardly in the lot of the Rutter's Farm Store in Spring Grove minutes later, police said — and to Gonzalez-Ramos, who was arrested at the scene.

Legally carrying gun: His Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was in his front pants pocket, police said, adding Gonzalez-Ramos has a valid permit to carry concealed weapons.

Gonzalez-Ramos allegedly confessed to police in the Rutter's lot that he fired five or six shots at the pickup truck and said he aimed at its tires, police said.

He also gave officers the license plate number of the pickup truck, which allowed police to track down that fleeing truck.

It was found in the home of the 60-year-old man who owns it, and it had bullet holes in the rear bumper and a tire that had been flattened by a bullet, according to police.

The man confirmed there had been a minor crash and that the other driver had shot at him, police said.

Police said they haven't determined why the vehicles didn't pull over and exchange information after the fender-bender.

Anyone with information on the road-rage encounter is asked to call Northern Regional Police's crime tip line, 717-467-TELL, or email them at tips@nycrpd.org.

