Paroled killer captured in York City, also tied to ongoing fatal crash investigation

A fugitive who has served time for fatally shooting a man — and who allegedly caused a crash that killed a woman — was captured in York City on Valentine's Day after he drew the attention of police by testing the doorknob of a York City home, police said.

Rahsaun Bush, 29, of no fixed address, remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail, charged with the felony of flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor drug possession and the summary offense of disorderly conduct.

Bush cannot be released even if he posts bail. That's because he's also being held on a state parole violation detainer related to his York County manslaughter conviction, according to officials.

Charging documents filed by York City Police state that at about 4:40 a.m. Feb. 14, an officer was dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Peyton Road after a man knocked on a resident's door and tried the doorknob.

The location is in the south end of the city, near York Hospital.

The resident called 911 and said she didn't know the man, but described him as tall, thin and wearing camouflage, police said.

An officer spotted a man fitting that description and tried to talk to him, but the man — later determined to be Bush — ran off, spurring a foot chase that ended with his arrest at the corner of South Queen Street and Kain Lane.

After arresting Bush, police determined he had a warrant for his arrest, obtained by state parole officers and related to his parole on a York County voluntary manslaughter case.

Arresting Officer Steven Pickel later spoke with a state official who said Bush hadn't checked in with his parole officer since August and that he couldn't be located as recently as Feb. 1, charging documents state.

During his arrest, police found a small amount of crack cocaine in his possession, documents allege.

Fatal shooting: Bush was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison for fatally shooting a man who attacked him in a York City woman's bedroom in June 2012.

Bush was sleeping in bed with the woman, whom he'd just met, when her ex-boyfriend, Kanyleron McDavid, burst into the bedroom and attacked Bush, police have said.

Bush pulled his .40-caliber handgun from under a pillow and fired five times at him, killing him inside the woman's Walnut Street home. Bush then fled, but was arrested a few days later in Harrisburg, police have said.

McDavid, 29, of New Bern, North Carolina, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Bush's defense attorney, chief public defender Bruce Blocher, said in 2013 that Bush acted in what's called "imperfect self-defense," meaning he mistakenly believed he was acting in self-defense.

Bush pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2013. As part of his negotiated plea agreement, charges including first-degree murder were dropped, Blocher said at the time.

He was ordered to pay a total of about $10,360, to cover court costs and restitution for the victim's funeral expenses. Court records reveal he still owes about $9,500 of that.

Fatal crash: State police have said Bush was driving northbound on Interstate 83 in Newberry Township on June 14, 2020, when his car struck a concrete median barrier.

It crossed both lanes of travel as well as the Yocumtown exit ramp before hitting trees, shrubs and an embankment, according to state police.

His passenger, Deveja Cooper, 21, of Harrisburg, was thrown from the vehicle and killed, police said.

Bush fled the scene of the crash on foot, according to state police.

Seriously hurt, he made his way to Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, police said.

No charges have so far been filed in the case. On Monday, York County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Kyle King confirmed that the fatal crash remains under active police investigation.

Bush has no fixed address but has previously lived in York City and in Bethlehem, according to court documents.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.