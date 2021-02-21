Police investigating two shootings in York City within five hours
Two individuals were injured in two separate shooting incidents within five hours of each other in York City this weekend, police said.
A 17-year-old boy was injured as a result of a shooting Saturday night, and a 26-year-old man was shot once Sunday morning.
Saturday's incident took place at 10:19 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Poplar Street and Sunday's shooting happened at 3:02 a.m. in the 700 block of West Poplar Street, according to news releases from York City Police.
The shootings are separate incidents, according to York City Police Sgt. Daniel Lentz.
The 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times and is being treated at an area hospital. He is expected to survive, police said.
The 26-year-old man is also being treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive.
York City Police are investigating both incidents.
Anybody with information is asked to email ABaez@yorkcity.org, call the tip line at 717-849- 2204 or call York City Police at 717-846-1234.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.