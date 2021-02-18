York-area defrocked priest avoids prison, indecently assaulted 2 boys

A 77-year-old defrocked Catholic priest who lives in West Manchester Township has avoided prison for indecently assaulting two altar boys when he served at a Harrisburg church.

John G. Allen, of the 1600 block of Kenneth Road, appeared Tuesday in Dauphin County Court, where he was sentenced to five years of probation, defense attorney Brian Perry said.

Allen was found to be a sexually violent predator, the attorney confirmed. That means he will have to register with state police as a Megan's Law sexual offender for the rest of his life.

He also was ordered to have no contact whatsoever with minors during the course of his probation, according to chief deputy district attorney Jennifer Gettle.

"He was grateful to have the opportunity to apologize to his victims, and he's grateful he didn't receive any incarceration," Perry said.

Allen's probation supervision was transferred to York County, the defense attorney said.

Perry noted that the two victims in the case approved of the negotiated plea agreement in which Allen pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor offenses in exchange for probation.

Allen pleaded guilty in November to two counts each of indecent assault against a child under 13, indecent assault of a child under 16 and corruption of minors.

Dauphin County detectives arrested Allen on March 14, 2019, District Attorney Fran Chardo has said.

The crimes: Allen indecently touched the altar boys from 1997 to 2002 while he served as a priest at St. Margaret Mary's Alacoque Church on Herr Street in Harrisburg, court documents state.

In October 2018, Victim 1 reported to police that Allen would come up behind him, grab his buttocks and look down on him.

"These occurred inside the church. … The defendant did this to him over 10 times," documents state. "The defendant assaulted him from (the time) he was 10 years old to 13 years old."

The assaults stopped in 2002 when Allen was removed from the parish by the Harrisburg Catholic Diocese, according to court documents, which state he was later defrocked by the Catholic Church.

On March 2, 2019, Victim 2 told Dauphin County detectives that Allen "repeatedly grabbed his buttocks on different occasions" inside the church when the boy was serving as an altar boy, documents state.

2 years of assaults: He also told detectives that he was 12 years old when Allen first indecently assaulted him and that the assaults continued until he was 14 years old, which was in 1999, documents state.

Allen also touched the boy's genitals when the boy was 12, according to court documents.

County detectives began investigating after speaking with Victim 1, according to a previous news release from Chardo's office.

"Allen's name appeared on the Harrisburg Diocese list of priests accused of past molestations and was named as an abuser in the (Pennsylvania) Attorney General's grand jury report," the news release states. "In February 2002, Allen was removed as pastor of St. Margaret Mary's Church after a man reported to the Diocese that Allen had abused him as a boy."

Defrocked in 2006: At the request of the Harrisburg Diocese, the Catholic Church removed Allen from the priesthood in February 2006, the news release states.

According to the Diocese of Harrisburg's online list of accused priests, Allen served at churches in the Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, New Cumberland, Steelton, Lebanon and Selinsgrove areas between 1970 and 2002.

The Diocese of Harrisburg released a statement in March 2019 after Allen's arrest. It states, in part:

"The Diocese of Harrisburg removed John Allen from ministry 17 years ago immediately upon receiving a credible allegation of child sexual abuse against him. That allegation was also turned over to law enforcement and publicly announced by the Diocese at that time.

"Every allegation of child sexual abuse concerning Allen has been reported by the Diocese to multiple law enforcement authorities. Allen’s name was released by the Diocese of Harrisburg in our list of clergy, deacons and seminarians with allegations of child sexual abuse on August 1, 2018, and he was included in the Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report."

The release expressed "heartfelt sorrow and apologies to all survivors of clergy sexual abuse."

