Police: Fleeing York teens led officers to cache of stolen cars, purses

A hit-and-run crash led York Area Regional Police to a cache of stolen cars, purses and other items believed to have been pilfered by two teenagers.

The York City teens — ages 14 and 16 — are suspected of committing a number of crimes in the area, police said.

Their level of involvement with the stolen vehicles, and exactly how many car thefts the teens are connected to, remains under investigation, York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon said.

The teens were involved in a Feb. 7 crash in Yoe and ran from the scene, according to police.

Officers tracked down the young men after the crash and arrested them, then learned the teens were in possession of keys from cars that had been reported stolen from Dallastown and from Marietta, Lancaster County, police said.

Those stolen vehicles were found and recovered.

Nearby, officers found discarded stolen purses and other stolen items, police said.

No one was hurt in the hit-and-run crash, Damon told The York Dispatch.

The stolen car that the teens fled from was the only vehicle damaged in the crash, the said.

