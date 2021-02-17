Murderer of York City man gets life plus decades in prison

A man wounded during a 2016 shootout behind a York-area motel has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 robbery and shooting death of York City resident Tyler Owens.

Myannh "Milo" Legette, 23, with former addresses in Lebanon and Philadelphia, appeared in York County Court for sentencing on Wednesday afternoon, where presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness handed down Pennsylvania's only possible sentence for first- and second-degree murder.

The judge sentenced Legette to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jurors on Nov. 18 convicted Legette of both first- and second-degree murder after 75 minutes of deliberations. They also convicted him of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Ness tacked on an additional 20 to 40 years in prison for Legette's robbery convictions, court records state.

Defense attorney Korey Leslie could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Legette was prosecuted by chief deputy prosecutor Kara Bowser and senior deputy prosecutor Melanie Wiesman, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

The background: Jurors determined Legette fatally shot Owens, 24, of York City, on Oct. 7, 2018, in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue after a deal was set up for Legette and two other men to buy marijuana from Owens.

Co-defendant Zane Senft, 24, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to being in illegal possession of a firearm and hindering the apprehension of a suspect, court records state.

Senft thought he was just going to buy some marijuana, according to defense attorney Farley Holt.

On Jan. 5, Senft was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison and given credit for the 822 days he had spent in prison awaiting the resolution of his case, court records state.

Senft initially was charged with Owens' homicide, but that charge was dropped. Holt said security video from the area showed Senft was withdrawing cash from an ATM when Owens was shot.

The third co-defendant, Rahmeire Bradshaw, 22, of Baltimore, had his homicide charge dropped as well.

He pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison, plus five years' probation, according to court records.

After the homicide, Senft borrowed a car and drove to Baltimore, where he and his co-defendants allegedly got rid of the gun, according to Holt.

Shot in 2016: Legette was involved in a shootout behind the Econo Lodge on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township about 9 p.m. Aug. 20, 2016.

A group of men went there to meet Legette, from whom they planned to buy a gun, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Gunfire erupted during the deal and Legette suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and back, officials said.

Officers found five bullet holes in the walls of the motel building, according to court documents. Bullet holes were visible in vehicles parked in the lot, and more appeared evident in the pavement around the scene.

In the days after the shooting, Legette remained in critical condition and had to undergo at least two surgeries at York Hospital, according to police.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.