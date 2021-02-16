Police: Hanover-area baby suffered multiple skull fractures, other injuries

A Hanover-area baby suffered numerous serious injuries, including multiple skull fractures, believed to have been inflicted by his parents over a three-month period starting in October, according to public charging documents.

Kayota Branson Beck, 26, and Jocylena Isabelle Beck, 25, both of the 700 block of Barrett Street in Penn Township, remain free on $10,000 bail each, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of child endangerment — all felonies — plus misdemeanor simple assault, according to court records.

Current phone numbers for them could not be found on Tuesday and it's unclear if they have retained attorneys.

The child is now about 7½ months old.

Penn Township Police Chief Guy Hettinger said he doesn't know how the baby is doing.

He said it's his understanding the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families has placed the baby in protective custody.

Charging documents filed by Penn Township Police state officers were called to Hanover Hospital on Jan. 3 for the Becks' injured baby.

Needed advanced care: By the time investigators arrived, the child had been transferred to Hershey Medical Center for advanced care, documents state.

Kayota and Jocylena Beck told investigators they didn't know how their younger child was hurt, police said.

Jocylena Beck suggested perhaps the baby was injured when the couple's 2-year-old son ran into a wooden stool, causing it to lodge under the baby's bounce seat, documents state.

But Dr. Lori Frasier, a physician with Hershey Medical Center's child-protection team, told investigators the baby suffered multiple skull fractures; bleeding behind the eyes; blood around the spine from the neck to the lower back; and evidence of a broken arm and rib, charging documents allege.

Frasier said the injuries amounted to child abuse and were caused by "violent shaking with impact which happened (on) at least two separate occasions," documents state, because some of the injuries were fresh and others were older.

Frasier also said the injury that caused the baby to be taken to Hanover Hospital on Jan. 3 would have been inflicted the same day, just prior to any head-swelling, according to charging documents.

Those documents allege Jocylena Beck made statements that her baby's head began to swell as an ambulance was arriving at their home.

What caseworker heard: On Feb. 10, the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families alerted police that Jocylena Beck had made incriminating statements to a caseworker who met with the Becks that morning as part of the agency's family-service plan involving the couple's children, charging documents allege.

The caseworker went to the Beck home, where she was told they were audio- and video-recording her with indoor cameras they'd recently installed, police said.

The caseworker asked no questions of the parents, but Jocylena Beck told the caseworker that "we" — meaning she and her husband — shake their baby to make him stop crying, including in the car, charging documents allege.

Jocylena Beck told the caseworker the shaking is supposedly what caused the baby's brain to bounce back and forth inside his skull, but added that she doubts the force would be great enough to cause injury, documents state.

Kayota Beck told the caseworker that he "googled it" and learned the force must be 40 mph to cause injuries, documents state. He didn't challenge his wife statements that both of them shake the baby, police allege.

On Friday, Penn Township Police obtained a search warrant for the Becks' home and seized the recordings, documents state.

They arrested the couple that day and took them to the county's central booking unit for arraignment, court records state.

