Police: West York homicide victim targeted as he went to after-hours party

The man fatally shot outside a West York restaurant early Sunday morning is believed to have been targeted by his killer, the borough police chief said.

Angel Perez II, 30, of Marion Road in Springettsbury Township, was pronounced dead at York Hospital just before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay. A news release from her office noted he was shot at close range.

Perez was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times about 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Market Street, West York Police Chief Matt Millsaps said.

"We have reason to believe he was targeted and that the shooter was, in fact, anticipating a confrontation," the chief said.

Millsaps confirmed investigators believe Perez's killer knew Perez would be going to a Caribbean restaurant in the block for a private party and went there to shoot him.

Perez was standing on the sidewalk when he was struck by bullets, the chief said.

Millsaps said he cannot yet release details about why police think the victim was targeted, but he did say he expects the case to be solved quickly.

After shooting and mortally wounding Perez, the killer and his or her accomplices fled the area, as did many of the people who witnessed the shooting, police said.

Witnesses uncooperative: "Those remaining on the scene were highly uncooperative with the police and offered little information," according to a West York Police news release.

Perez was apparently going to a party at Kingston Jerk restaurant, police said.

"This has nothing to do with our business," Kingston Jerk owner Ryan Deperalto told The York Dispatch on Monday.

Deperalto said he was approached on Saturday by a woman who said she had rented another venue to hold a birthday celebration but that the venue had canceled on her.

"She asked me if I could host the event for her," he said.

The woman then booked Kingston Jerk for the party, Deperalto said.

Deperalto said he was cooking in the kitchen at the time of the shooting.

"An employee came to me and said, 'Something is happening outside,'" he said. "By the time I got to the front, someone was lying on the ground."

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 911 or to contact West York Borough Police through Facebook Messenger or through the department's page on CrimeWatch PA.

