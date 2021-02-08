West York Police: Family's stalker a homeless fugitive who ignores PFA

A West York family has lived in fear for the past five months because they are being stalked by a now-homeless man who has so far racked up seven PFA violations and won't stop harassing them, according to police allegations.

Between Sept. 1 and Thursday, West York Borough Police have filed more than 15 police reports regarding Luis Alberto Rivera-Gonzalez's unwanted contact with ex-girlfriend Verna Norris and her underage child, according to charging documents.

Police said they don't believe he will stop until he's in custody, and are asking that the public help them find the man.

Rivera-Gonzalez, 50, lived with Norris and her juvenile son in West York until Norris ended their relationship in August, according to police.

Since Sept. 1, borough officers have repeatedly told him to stay away from Norris, but he hasn't heeded them, police said.

Norris has obtained a protection from abuse order against Rivera-Gonzalez that's active until November 2023, but court officials have so far filed indirect criminal contempt charges against him seven times because he has ignored the PFA, charging documents allege.

Once captured, Rivera-Gonzalez will be charged with a dozen misdemeanors — four counts of stalking and eight counts of harassment, court records state.

He has repeatedly tried to communicate with Norris and her child "through a variety of means and methods, which resulted in substantial emotional distress" for the family and their loved ones, charging documents state.

'Blatantly disregarded': Rivera-Gonzalez "has blatantly disregarded the terms of the PFA … with full knowledge of the legal ramifications," documents allege.

Between Oct. 3 and Jan. 17, Norris received 180 calls believed to have come from him, according to police, who said he uses private numbers and blocked numbers to call her, and that he also messages her on social-media platforms, according to charging documents.

He calls her workplace a minimum of once or twice daily, which interferes with her job and has alarmed her co-workers, police said. He also calls the workplace of one of Norris' older sons, documents state.

Rivera-Gonzalez had also contacted Norris' other family members as well as her neighbors, police said.

He's been spotted on her front porch and driving around her home, documents allege.

"The defendant's continued actions invade every aspect of Norris's life and leave her, her family, and her coworkers in a constant state of alertness and fear," charging documents state.

He's recently made threats to publicly embarrass her and posted on Facebook, "I swear on everything I love if you get me locked up. You and your family will be the laughing stock of West York," according to documents.

Involuntary commitment warrant: In addition to the warrant on the West York stalking charges and the seven alleged PFA violations, Rivera-Gonzalez also has an active mental-health warrant that allows him to be involuntarily committed, documents state.

He is believed to be homeless and unemployed, and traveling between York County and Rochester, New York, police said.

He's believed to have been doing work in the Mount Wolf and Manchester Township area as well, according to police.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rivera-Gonzalez is asked to call West York Police at 717-854-1975 or reach the department through its social-media platforms, including Facebook and CrimeWatch. Or call 911.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.