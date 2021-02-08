Prison for ex-York County man who violently shook 1-month-old baby, caused brain injury

A former York County man has been sentenced to prison for inflicting a brain injury on his 1-month-old daughter by shaking her violently.

Siul Sepulveda Muniz, 23, now of Lebanon, appeared Monday in York County Court for sentencing.

He had pleaded guilty Dec. 7 to the felonies of aggravated assault and child endangerment, court records state.

On Monday, York County President Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook sentenced him to four to eight years in state prison, plus five years of probation, according to court records. She gave him credit for the 406 days he's already spent locked up on the case.

The judge ordered Sepulveda Muniz to take parenting classes and to undergo a mental-health evaluation and comply with directed counseling, records state.

Cook also ordered him to have no contact with his daughter "whatsoever until further order of the court," records state.

Wouldn't stop crying: State police said he shook his infant daughter because she wouldn't stop crying, which left her critically injured.

It happened in the defendant's former Seaks Run Road home in Springfield Township in December 2019, police said.

The baby suffered bleeding on the brain and other injuries, state police have said.

The child survived, defense attorney Bill Graff said, "but she's going to have some issues for a while, I'm sure."

Sepulveda Muniz screwed up and "realized he did wrong," Graff said, adding, "I think in his mind he minimizes what he did" and wants to move on.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.