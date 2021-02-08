Police: York shooting victim endangered toddler while returning fire

A York City man shot in the foot while getting his 3-year-old daughter out of his car more than three weeks ago is now criminally charged.

Jevaughn Laman Weedon, 23, of the 600 block of West College Avenue, is free on $25,000 bail, charged with the felonies of child endangerment and carrying a firearm without a license, as well as the misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

So far, those responsible for shooting Weedon have not been arrested, according to York City Police Sgt. Daniel Lentz.

But police filed charges against Weedon on Friday for his alleged actions.

The shooting happened about 11:05 p.m. Jan. 14 in the alley behind Weedon's home, according to charging documents filed by Officer Brittany Inkrote.

That alley is called West Hope Avenue and is near Bantz Park.

Weedon had picked up his 3-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son and had driven them to his home that night, police said.

He carried his son inside, then came back outside for his daughter, who was asleep in her car seat, according to police.

Gunfire from speeding car: That's when a dark-colored sedan with heavy window tint headed down the alley at a high rate of speed and someone from inside that car fired a gun in Weedon's direction, charging documents state.

Weedon suffered a gunshot wound to the toes of his left foot, documents state.

A friend of Weedon's was at the scene and handed him a Glock .45-caliber handgun, at which point Weedon returned fire, documents allege.

He was standing outside his vehicle "just outside where his daughter was sitting" when he fired, according to charging documents.

She wasn't hurt, police said.

Police and an ambulance responded after someone in the area called 911, Lentz has said, and Weedon was taken treated for his wound at a local hospital.

The investigation into who shot Weedon remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call York City Police's anonymous crime tip line, 717-849-2204. Tips can also be left with York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS. Or submit at tip at CrimeWatch by going to crimewatchpa.com/submit-tip.

All callers can remain anonymous, police said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.