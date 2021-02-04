Can you help Northern Regional Police identify this chase suspect?

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who led them on a pursuit, then forced them to abandon the chase because his driving had become dangerous.

The Dec. 29 chase began on the Susquehanna Trail in Manchester Township after the man ran a red light, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

He fled from pursuing officers and turned west onto Loucks Road (Route 30), police said.

The chase continued onto Kenneth Road, then northbound on Roosevelt Avenue, according to police.

At that point, officers chose to end the pursuit because the fleeing driver wasn't able to keep his vehicle from going into the opposing lane, police said.

Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the photo is asked to call Northern Regional's tip line, 717-467-TELL, or send an email to tips@nycrpd.org.

Anyone who sees the man out and about, but doesn't know him, can call 911.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.