Police: Man pistol-whipped, punched 8-month-pregnant York woman

A West York man is on the lam, wanted on a felony assault charge for allegedly pistol-whipping and punching a pregnant York City woman.

An arrest warrant in the case has been issued for Isaac Frances Valcarcel, 22, of the 1300 block of West King Street, court records state.

Less than a month before the alleged attack, Valcarcel had requested and been granted a delayed report date to York County Prison on a separate case in which he'd pleaded guilty to giving false identification to police, according to county court records.

In that case, he failed to report to the prison as ordered on Dec. 8 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, records state. That warrant was withdrawn Jan. 6 — the same day he was granted an extension on his prison reporting date.

Once captured, Valcarcel will be charged with aggravated assault and the misdemeanors of simple assault and theft, according to court records.

York City Police said Valcarcel barged into the apartment of a woman who is 8 months pregnant. He is the father of her 3-year-old child, police said.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 100 block of West Market Street, police said.

Valcarcel pushed his way into the woman's home after she opened her door, police said.

The alleged attack: He used a handgun to pistol-whip her on the left side of her face, charging documents allege, causing the woman to fall to the floor and land on the left side of her stomach.

While she was on the ground Valcarcel punched her back and legs, documents state.

After the assault, the woman went to her bathroom, police said.

When she came out, she discovered Valcarcel had taken their 3-year-old child, as well as the woman's cellphone and apartment keys, according to charging documents.

After officers arrived, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. She had visible injuries to the side of her face, documents state.

Charges were filed Monday in the office of District Judge Joel Toluba, court records state.

Valcarcel could not be reached for comment Wednesday, and it's unclear if he has retained an attorney.

Valcarcel's a felon: His York County criminal record includes a 2018 guilty plea to the second-degree felony of strangulation for a domestic assault, records state. He was ordered to complete a domestic batterer's education program and sentenced to nine to 23 months in county prison, according to court records.

In Pennsylvania, felons are prohibited from possessing, or even holding, firearms. Valcarcel has so far not been charged with being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

Sgt. Daniel Lentz, a York City Police spokesperson, said on Wednesday that investigations don't end when charges are filed, and that additional charges can be filed in existing cases. Sometimes, he said, more investigation or evidence is needed to support the filing of certain offenses.

Anyone with information on Valcarcel's whereabouts can leave an anonymous message on the city's anonymous crime tip line, 717-849-2204, or call York City Police at 717-846-1234.

Tipsters can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS. Callers don't have to give their names to collect cash rewards from Crime Stoppers.

Or leave a tip online with CrimeWatch PA at https://york.crimewatchpa.com/yorkpd.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.