Police: Fugitive punched Northern Regional officer in face outside York-area bar

A fugitive who police tracked to a Manchester Township bar resisted arrest — at one point punching a police officer in the face, according to new allegations against him.

Christopher Hasty, 39, of the first block of North Eighth Street in Columbia, is now in York County Prison on $15,000 bail, charged with felony aggravated assault on an officer and the misdemeanor of resisting arrest for the alleged bar scuffle, court records state.

But Hasty — also known as "Styles" and "Christopher Styles" — can't be released even if he posts bail, because a York County judge ordered him remanded to prison on another of Hasty's pending cases, records state.

According to charging documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police, a tipster called 911 the night of Jan. 22 to report that Hasty was at the Knotty Pine Tavern, 2500 North George Street.

After determining that Hasty did, in fact, have an outstanding arrest warrant, officers went to the Knotty Pine to arrest him, police said.

"I was familiar with Hasty from prior investigations," Northern Regional Officer Patrick Gartrell wrote in charging documents.

At pool table: Gartrell found Hasty at a pool table in the bar, wearing a mask over his face for COVID-19 protection, police said.

But the masked Hasty claimed he was someone else and told them that "'Styles' had just run out the side door," documents state.

However, Gartrell noted in charging documents that other officers were covering the side door, and no one had run out of the bar.

Hasty walked out the front door into the parking lot, said he didn't have identification with him and became loud and agitated, accusing police of harassing him, charging documents state.

Officers asked him to pull down his mask so they could compare his face to his driver's license photo, confirming he was Hasty, police said.

Gartrell told the man he was under arrest and started to handcuff him.

"Hasty then tried to pull away, started screaming, and resisting," Gartrell wrote in charging documents.

Hasty struggled with arresting officers and punched the side of Gartrell's head, documents allege, but was successfully taken into custody after that.

Criminal history: He has a lengthy criminal history in York County, and currently is awaiting a preliminary hearing on charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment, filed by West York Police, records state.

He has two pending felony cases in York County Court — for charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and strangulation — and a pending DUI case in Dauphin County, for which a bench warrant was issued in 2018, according to court records.

York County Common Pleas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock on Jan. 22 ordered Hasty's bail be revoked and he be remanded to prison on his pending drug-dealing case, records state.

Hasty's criminal record includes guilty pleas to charges of drug dealing, providing false identification to police, driving under the influence and selling a noncontrolled substance as a controlled substance.

It's unclear if he has retained a defense attorney on his new charges.

