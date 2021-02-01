Police: York City stalking fugitive fled from cop, nearly ran over his feet

A York-area fugitive led officers on a chase through York City that reached speeds of 70 mph, even though he had already given an officer his driver's license so police already knew his identity, charging documents state.

Peter Sanchez-Santiago, 42, of no fixed address, is now in York County Prison with multiple bail amounts in multiple criminal cases, according to court records.

For the alleged police chase, he's charged with the misdemeanors of fleeing or attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment, plus the summary of running a red light and is being held on $10,000 bail, court records state.

He's also being held on two separate cases in which he's charged with stalking and defiant trespass in each. His total bail in the stalking cases is $150,000, court records state.

He is also locked up on another $10,000 bail on a simple assault case, according to court records.

The allegations: According to charging documents, York City Officer Jeffrey Gilliland was called to the 700 block of McKenzie Street in the city's south end about 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7 for a report of a man sleeping in a car.

There, he found a white Honda Civic parked, with Peter Sanchez-Santiago sleeping in the driver's seat, police said.

Sanchez-Santiago gave Gilliland his driver's license, after which the officer determined the man was a fugitive with two outstanding stalking warrants, according to documents.

As the officer waited for backup to arrive, Sanchez-Santiago became impatient and took off without his license — nearly running over Gilliland's feet in the process, charging documents allege.

Heavy traffic: Arriving officers and Gilliland pursued the Civic with lights and sirens activated as the fleeing Sanchez-Santiago turned west on Cottage Place, then north on George Street, east on South Street, then north on Queen Street, police said.

He was weaving around heavy traffic and ran two red lights, documents allege.

While on North Queen Street, Sanchez-Santiago drove over railroad tracks despite the crossing gates being down, documents state.

He then turned onto Arch Street and made his way to Loucks Mill Road, where he reached speeds of 70 mph before turning right onto Route 30 eastbound, according to charging documents.

He was arrested and arraigned on Jan. 20, according to court records.

It's unclear if Sanchez-Santiago has retained an attorney.

