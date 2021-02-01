Police: Spring Garden man shot Friday night in York City will survive

A Spring Garden Township man shot in York City over the weekend is expected to survive his wounds, police said.

It happened about 9 p.m. Friday night in the 200 block of Grantley Street, according to York City Police Sgt. Daniel Lentz.

Lentz said the shooting happened as the victim was in the street.

The 33-year-old, whose name hasn't been released, suffered what the sergeant described as two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds — one in the arm, the other in the leg.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, Lentz said.

Asked whether the victim was the intended target, Lentz replied, "We do not believe this was a random act."

Asked whether there was single shooter or more than one gunman, the sergeant said that the investigation is still trying to determine those answers. However, he said that spent shell casings collected at the scene were all the same caliber.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Acting Detective First Class Andy Baez, and police said tips can always be made anonymously.

Email Baez at dbaez@yorkcity.org or leave a message on the city's anonymous crime tip line at 717-849-2204. Or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS. Callers don't have to give their names to collect cash rewards from Crime Stoppers.

Or leave a tip online with CrimeWatch PA at https://york.crimewatchpa.com/yorkpd.

Check back later for updates, as this is a developing story.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.