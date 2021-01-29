Police called after Adams County auction deal literally goes to pot

The winning buyer of the contents of an Adams County storage shed wound up with more than his money's worth — but learned that not every treasure is a windfall. Call it a good deal gone to pot.

The winner paid $110, plus a $16 buyer's fee, for items stored in a shed at Hilltop Self Storage on Carlisle Pike in Oxford Township after the man who was renting it fell in arrears on rent, according to charging documents filed by Eastern Adams Regional Police.

As the buyer started going through the contents of the shed, he opened a large plastic toolbox filled with 63 vacuum-sealed bags that held 70 pounds of marijuana, according to police.

The buyer's $126 had bought him about $300,000 in pot, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

Despite being the unwitting owner of enough marijuana to buy a second home, he locked up the shed and called 911 Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours after buying the contents of unit B1, charging documents state.

Eastern Adams Regional officers identified the man who had been renting the unit as Andres Garcia-Grajeda, 31, and tracked him down at his home in the first block of East Locust Lane in New Oxford, according to documents.

When told why police wanted to speak with him, Garcia-Grajeda dropped his head, according to charging documents, and allegedly said, "oh man I've been wanting to get that out of there."

He admitted the marijuana was his, but declined to speak further to investigators, charging documents state.

Garcia-Grajeda was committed to the Adams County jail Wednesday on $5,000 bail, charged with felony drug possession with intent to deliver, according to court records, which state a private citizen in California posted the surety amount for the defendant's bail on Friday.

Garcia-Grajeda pleaded guilty to the same charge in York County Court in 2018, and in 2013 was accepted into a York County diversionary program that allowed him to avoid possible conviction on a charge of attempted drug possession with intent to deliver, according to court records.

He could not be reached for comment Friday.

