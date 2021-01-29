Police: Bucks County man sent revenge porn to York woman's friends, roommates, boyfriend

A Bucks County man apparently unhappy that his ex-girlfriend in York was dating again sent revenge porn to a number of people she knows, including roommates and her new boyfriend, according to York City Police.

Scott Michael Nichols, 46, of the 5700 block of Bristol Emilie Road in Levittown, has not yet been arraigned on his misdemeanor charges of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and harassment, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing before District Judge Ronald Haskell II is currently scheduled for Feb. 22, according to court records. He is expected to have bail set in his case at that proceeding.

According to charging documents filed by York City Police, Nichols also sent his ex-girlfriend lengthy texts that belittled her and commented on her new boyfriend.

Between November 2019 and March 2020, Nichols sent at least 20 photographs and six or seven videos to the woman's new boyfriend, as well as to other people she knows, charging documents state.

The photos show the woman in the nude, and the videos show Nichols and the woman having sexual intercourse and engaging in other sexual acts, documents state.

After obtaining a warrant for Facebook information, detectives determined it was Nichols who sent the nude photos and pornographic videos, charging documents allege.

A phone number for Nichols could not be found on Friday, and court records don't list an attorney for him.

