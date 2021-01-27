DA: Berks County meth dealer busted outside York-area business

Members of the York County Drug Task Force busted an alleged Berks County drug dealer with a half-pound of methamphetamines, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Task-force members received intelligence that James Dean Krape would be meeting someone in the parking lot of a West Manchester Township business to deliver meth on Jan. 19, a DA's Office news release states.

Township police and task-force members stopped the vehicle Krape was riding in and found that his backpack had about 8 ounces of meth inside, according to the DA's Office.

After arresting the man, officers searched an apartment in the first block of East Market Street in York City, where Krape was staying temporarily, officials said.

They found more meth, as well as cocaine and illegally possessed prescription pills, according to the DA's Office.

Krape, 41, of Leesport, remains in York County Prison on $75,000 bail, charged with the felony of drug possession with intent to deliver, as well as several misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

It's not the first time Krape has been charged in York County.

He was already a wanted fugitive here when he was busted on Jan. 19, court records state.

Police chase: On Nov. 18, state police in York filed felony charges of fleeing or eluding police and flight to avoid apprehension against Krape, plus lesser offenses including reckless endangerment, careless driving, speeding and running stop signs, according to court records.

Those charges stem from a police pursuit in York Township, records state.

The fleeing case had been inactive until Krape was captured. He was arraigned on the charges in that case as well, and bail was set at an additional $75,000, court records state.

He can't be released even if he posts his total $150,000 bail because he has a state-parole detainer filed against him, according to prison records. The detainer alleges he violated his parole conditions in another case.

Krape also has a pending retail-theft case in York County Court, records state.

His criminal history includes guilty pleas to burglary and criminal trespass in Lackawanna and Clinton counties, according to court records.

The DA's Office news release states there has recently been an increase in meth seen in York County, and that District Attorney Dave Sunday has expressed concern about it.

