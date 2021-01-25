State prison for Newberry Twp. man who blindfolded, raped 4-year-old

A Newberry Township man will spend at least a decade in state prison for blindfolding and raping a 4-year-old girl.

Paul Michael Pietrusza, 26, formerly of Old Trail Road, appeared in York County Court on Monday to learn his punishment.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Amber A. Kraft sentenced him to 10 to 20 years in state prison and ordered him to have no contact with his victim, according to court records.

Kraft also ordered Pietrusza to complete sexual-offender treatment and remain on sexual-offender probation after his release.

A state sexual-offender assessment determined he should not be classified as a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania's Megan's Law, court records state.

On Nov. 5, a York County jury found Pietrusza guilty of the felonies of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, as well as the misdemeanors of indecent assault of a child less than 13 and corruption of a minor, according to court records.

Pietrusza blindfolded a 4-year-old girl before sexually assaulting her at his Old Trail Road home on Jan. 15, 2019, but the girl was able to see what he was doing from below the blindfold, according to Newberry Township Police, who investigated and filed charges.

Pietrusza put his penis in the child's mouth, court documents state.

After jurors convicted him at trial, senior deputy prosecutor Melanie Wiesman, who tried the case, said she intended to ask the judge to impose a mandatory 10-year minimum sentence on the child-rape charge, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Defense attorney George Marros did not return messages seeking comment on Monday.

'Terrified': When Newberry Township Police questioned Pietrusza in March 2019, he claimed the child had asked for candy and he covered her eyes so she couldn't see the adult toy in a drawer where he kept the candy, according to court documents.

But when asked by investigators how he thought the girl felt about what happened that day, Pietrusza responded by saying, "upset, terrified, completely and utterly alone," court documents state.

And when asked by police why he thought that, Pietrusza said, "because someone she trusted did something like this," according to documents.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.