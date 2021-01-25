Prison for 'sexually violent predator' who sexually assaulted Spring Garden Twp. girl

A repeat felon already serving up to a decade in state prison for burglary has now been given more prison time for sexually assaulting a girl in Spring Garden Township over a period of years.

Spring Garden Township Police said Lynn Douglas Seiple, 60, sexually assaulted the girl in a township home between 2010 and 2016.

On Sept. 24, he pleaded no contest in York County Court to the second-degree felony of statutory sexual assault and pleaded guilty to third-degree felony corruption of a minor, according to court records.

On Monday, President Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook sentenced Seiple to five to 10 years in state prison, plus seven years of probation, records state. The judge gave him credit for the 651 days he'd already spent locked up.

Cook also deemed Seiple to be a sexually violent predator, based on a state sexual-offender assessment the defendant was required to undergo, records state.

The judge ordered him to remain in sexual-offender treatment, court records state.

It's the second time he's been sentenced for committing statutory sexual assault in Spring Garden Township, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to the charge in 1999 in the earlier case, records state.

Repeat felon: Seiple is a longtime break-in thief, having pleaded guilty to felony burglary four times in York County since 2004 and once to conspiracy to commit burglary, according to court records. He also has misdemeanor convictions for resisting arrest and access device fraud.

In his recent child sexual-assault case, his victim reported the abuse to Spring Garden Township Police in July 2016, according to charging documents.

The girl said Seiple would sometimes give her drugs, alcohol or money before sexually assaulting her, documents state.

He initially told investigators the girl was lying, police said.

Seiple remains in state prison. He was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary in York County Court in August 2017, court records show.

That burglary happened in York Township, records show.

