Former Hanover man heading to prison for cutting ex-girlfriend's neck with knife

A former Hanover man who cut his ex-girlfriend's neck from behind as she was packing her belongings to leave him has been sentenced to state prison.

The woman survived her wound, police said.

Bruce Elliott Flickinger Jr. told Hanover Borough Police that if he couldn't have the woman, no one else should either, according to court documents.

Flickinger, 34, now of the New Oxford area, pleaded guilty Dec. 15 in York County Court to first-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

It was an open plea, meaning there was no negotiated plea agreement and it was up to presiding Common Pleas Judge Amber A. Kraft to determine the appropriate punishment.

On Monday, Kraft sentenced Flickinger to 7½ to 15 years in state prison plus three years' probation and gave him credit for the 341 days he's already spent locked up, according to court records.

He must pay restitution and court costs, and have no contact with his victim, records state.

Hanover Police said it happened in Flickinger's former home in the first block of North Penn Street in the borough shortly before 7:30 a.m. Feb. 20, 2020.

Flickinger assaulted the woman because she was leaving him, court documents state.

The woman was packing her belongings when Flickinger came up behind her while she was bent over and cut her throat area with a knife, according to court documents.

Grabbed her pepper spray: She fell to the ground, but Flickinger kept assaulting her, police said.

The woman was able to grab her pepper spray and use it on her attacker, which gave her the chance to flee his home, documents state.

After running outside, the woman either called 911 or had someone call 911 for her, documents indicate.

When officers arrived to the intersection of North Penn Street and Highland Avenue, the woman was holding a towel to her neck wound, police said; she was treated at Hanover Hospital.

Flickinger initially claimed he didn't mean to cut her and blamed it on the woman "jumping" as he had the knife near her neck.

