Police: Can you identify armed man who robbed a Spring Garden Twp. gas station?

Police are looking for help identifying a man with a gun who robbed a gas station in Spring Garden Township.

The armed robbery took place at 8:45 p.m. Monday at Sunoco, 1300 Mount Rose Ave. The man took cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot, police said.

Anybody with information on the identify of this man is asked to contact Spring Garden Police at 717-843-0851.

Individuals can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477.

