Police: Red Lion-area man fired rifle at brother, threatened to kill father

A Red Lion-area man allegedly loaded and fired a rifle at his brother as the two fought about the man threatening to kill their father over a text message, according to charging documents.

No one was shot, documents indicate.

Nicalas Lee Samuel, 24, of the 10000 block of Winterstown Road in North Hopewell Township, remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

He was arraigned Jan. 11 on two felony counts of aggravated assault — one alleging he used a deadly weapon, the other alleging he acted with extreme indifference toward human life — and the misdemeanors of simple assault, making terroristic threats, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's also charged with a summary count of harassment.

State police said the incident started about 11:45 a.m. Jan. 10 at the men's home, when the brother overheard Samuel yelling at their father over the phone and threatening to kill him.

Samuel was apparently angry about a text message sent to him by their father about missing tools, police said.

Alleged Facebook threat: Samuel also posted on Facebook that he was "going to kill my old man wait till Monday," documents state.

After the phone call, Samuel walked upstairs and started to yell at his brother, state troopers allege.

Samuel shoved his brother in the chest, then reared back with a closed fist to punch him, according to charging documents.

The brother wrapped his arms around Samuel, placed him on a bed, let him go and told him to leave the home, documents state.

As the brother was walking away, Samuel grabbed and ripped the man's shirt and sweatshirt, police allege, after which the brother went outside.

The brother banged on their door and yelled for Samuel to come outside to talk, according to police.

The brother heard the back door open, then saw Samuel come around the corner holding a .22-caliber Savage Arms Model 64 rifle and pointing it in his direction as the brother stood near Winterstown Road, charging documents state.

'Drop the phone': Samuel yelled, "drop the phone, or I am going to shoot you," but the brother said no, according to documents.

That's when Samuel fired the rifle from 15 or 20 feet away from his brother, documents allege.

The brother told police the slug hit the ground 3 or 4 feet in front of him and slightly to his left, according to charging documents, which state a witness also saw Samuel shoot in his brother's direction.

Samuel then went inside and hid the rifle, police said.

During his police interview, Samuel admitted he threatened his father with death, both over the phone and on Facebook, and admitted he then got into a fight with his brother, documents state.

He told troopers he retrieved his rifle, inserted a magazine into it and ran outside, police said.

Allegedly confessed: Samuel admitted he then chambered a round, pointed the rifle toward his brother and, after the brother took three steps toward him, deactivated the rifle's safety mechanism and fired, charging documents state.

He said he aimed for the ground, according to police.

After obtaining a search warrant for the men's home, troopers found the rifle hidden under a couch and seized it as evidence, police said. They also found and seized THC wax and drug paraphernalia, documents state.

Court records don't list a defense attorney for Samuel.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.