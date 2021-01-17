Police: Can you help identify man who stole $1,000 in merchandise from Home Depot?

Springettsbury Township Police need help identifying an individual who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Home Depot.

The theft took place Friday at Home Depot, located at 2905 E. Market St.

Anybody with information regarding the individual's identity is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or email craig.helm@Springettsbury.com.

