York City Police: Man shot in foot in west-end alley near Bantz Park

A man is expected to survive after being shot in the foot Thursday night, according to York City Police.

The victim, whose name wasn't immediately available Friday, was in the alley behind the 600 block of West College Avenue about 11:05 p.m. when someone shot him in the foot, according to Sgt. Daniel Lentz, York City Police spokesperson.

That alley is called West Hope Avenue, and the area is near Bantz Park.

No arrests had been made as of Friday, he said.

The victim escaped life-threatening injuries, according to the sergeant.

City officers found the shooting victim at the scene after someone called 911, Lentz said.

The man was treated for his injury at a local hospital, he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call York City Police at 717-324-2168. Tips can also be left with York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Or submit at tip at CrimeWatch by going to crimewatchpa.com/submit-tip.

All callers can remain anonymous, police said.

