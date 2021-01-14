Two of 3 co-defendants sentenced in Tyler Owens' robbery, homicide in York City

Two of three men originally charged in the 2018 robbery and murder of York City resident Tyler Owens have been sentenced for their lesser roles in the deadly encounter.

The convicted triggerman, Myannh "Milo" Legette, is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 1, according to court records.

It took jurors 75 minutes on Nov. 18 to convict him of first- and second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Legette, 23, with former addresses in Lebanon and Philadelphia, faces automatic life sentences on the murder convictions. In Pennsylvania, there is no possibility of parole for adults convicted of first- or second-degree murder.

Jurors determined Legette fatally shot Owens, 24, of York City, on Oct. 7, 2018, in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue after a deal was set up for Legette and two other men to buy marijuana from Owens.

Co-defendant Zane Senft, 24, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to being in illegal possession of a firearm and hindering the apprehension of a suspect, court records state. Senft previously pleaded guilty twice in York County Court to the first-degree misdemeanor of carrying a firearm without a license, according to court records.

Was at ATM, heard gunfire: Senft thought he was just going to buy some marijuana, according to defense attorney Farley Holt.

On Jan. 5, Senft was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison and given credit for the 822 days he had spent in prison awaiting the resolution of his case, court records state.

Senft initially was charged with Owens' homicide, but that charge was dropped. Holt said security video from the area showed Senft was withdrawing cash from an ATM machine when Owens was shot.

The third co-defendant, Rahmeire Bradshaw, 22, of Baltimore, had his homicide charge dropped as well.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison, plus five years' probation, according to court records.

After the homicide, Senft borrowed a car and drove to Baltimore, where he and his co-defendants allegedly got rid of the gun, according to Holt.

Wounded in 2016 shootout: Legette was involved in a shootout behind the Econo Lodge on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township about 9 p.m. Aug. 20, 2016.

A group of men went there to meet Legette, from whom they planned to buy a gun, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

More:Jury acquits York City twins of attempted murder

Gunfire erupted during the deal and Legette suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and back, officials said.

Officers found five bullet holes in the walls of the motel building, according to court documents. Bullet holes were visible in vehicles parked in the lot, and more appeared evident in the pavement around the scene.

In the days after the shooting, Legette remained in critical condition and had to undergo at least two surgeries at York Hospital, according to police.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.