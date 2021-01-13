Chief: Police officer under investigation related to Capitol siege is on office duty

A Southern Regional police officer currently under investigation is on office duty, his chief confirmed Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Southern Regional Police Chief James Boddington told The York Dispatch that his department is investigating whether the officer is the same man quoted in a New York Times report as saying people were ready to "rise up," if ordered.

"We are aware of the NY Times article and are investigating if he may be the officer described in their story," Boddington said in an email.

Boddington has not released the officer's name.

On Jan. 6, The New York Times reported speaking to an off-duty police officer from York County who was in Washington, D.C., the day of the deadly armed insurrection in which rioters stormed the Capitol building.

The man said he and his wife didn't know what would happen that day but that he "felt ready to participate if something were to erupt," according to the newspaper report, which identified the couple by first names only.

'Rise up' comment: "There's a lot of people here willing to take orders," the purported cop was quoted as saying in The New York Times article. "If the orders are given, the people will rise up."

It's unclear whether the supposed officer quoted in The New York Times article participated in the storming of the Capitol or committed any crimes.

On Wednesday, Boddington said there was nothing new to report about the ongoing investigation.

However, he confirmed the officer is on office duty. That means he's not patrolling the streets and must stay in the police station.

Every other police chief in York County contacted by The York Dispatch said either that their officers weren't in Washington that day or that they weren't aware of any of their officers going there.

Sheriff's office: The only law-enforcement leader contacted who didn't weigh in is York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber.

He failed to return multiple detailed messages seeking comment about whether any of his deputies or civilian staff members attended the march or participated in the Capitol siege.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has said he cannot comment about whether his office is assisting state or federal investigators but noted that, generally speaking, his office never refuses to help when asked.

"We would always work with our partners," he said earlier this week. "We cooperate with the (state) Attorney General's Office and our federal partners and our colleagues in other jurisdictions on any criminal matter that comes before us. Period."

