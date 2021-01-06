Police: West York couple's domestic incident left home bloody and a child in tears

Police officers called to a West York home for a reported domestic dispute over the weekend found blood dripped, smeared and puddled in an apartment. They also found three small children, at least one of them crying.

West York Police arrested Vidal Baez and have accused him of assaulting his domestic partner and knocking out several of her teeth.

Baez, 27, of the 1100 block of West Poplar Street, remains in York County Prison on $1,500 bail, charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

He is also being held on a York County probation-violation detainer, according to prison records. That means even if he posts bail, he can't be released. The detainer is related to a 2013 York City burglary case in which Baez pleaded guilty to criminal trespass about 13 months ago.

Charging documents indicate Baez's alleged victim, Elianne Rosa, will be charged with simple assault for allegedly injuring Baez during the domestic dispute. Court records indicate charges hadn't been filed as of noon Wednesday.

According to Baez's charging documents, officers who responded to the couple's apartment about 3:15 a.m. Sunday found blood throughout the living room and into the hallway and bathroom of the apartment.

Puddle of blood: "There was a small puddle of blood on the floor in the living room, and blood smeared on the hallway walls," documents state.

Baez was at the apartment and told officers that Rosa had assaulted him, then left their home, documents allege.

Because of the amount of blood they found, officers searched the home for her anyway, police said. They later determined Rosa wasn't there.

Officers found the couple's three young children in the home; two were in the shower and one was crying on a bed, charging documents state.

Baez suffered a bite mark on his forehead and a cut on his right thumb, both of which he said Rosa inflicted on him, according to charging documents.

Baez told officers he and Rosa had been playing bingo at a family member's home and had a good time, but that after returning to their apartment they got into a physical fight, documents state.

Officers left, but were called back to the apartment about 3:45 a.m. by Rosa, police said.

Teeth knocked out: Several of Rosa's teeth in her lower jaw were missing, "and one was still in her mouth under her tongue," documents state.

She also suffered a cut lip and a black eye, according to police.

Rosa told officers Baez attacked her after they returned home from bingo, police allege.

"She related that he was acting crazy and just began to assault her," documents state.

Both Rosa and Baez were given forms to file for protection from abuse orders, police said.

