Police: 'Dope sick' North York man wanted for robbing, threatening girlfriend

A North York man who was supposed to be heading to drug rehab on New Year's Eve instead demanded his girlfriend give him money to buy more opioids, then tackled her, robbed her and made death threats when she refused, according to police allegations.

Joshua Ryan Fulks, 29, of no fixed address, is wanted on the felony charge of robbery, according to court documents.

Once arrested, he will also be charged with the misdemeanors of making terroristic threats, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia, plus a summary count of harassment, court records state.

According to charging documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police, it happened in an apartment in the 200 block of East Fifth Avenue in North York about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Fulks' girlfriend told officers he regularly uses heroin, fentanyl and molly (also called ecstasy and MDMA), and made trips to Baltimore to buy his drugs, documents allege.

He'd spent the night before out partying with friends and went to her home in the morning looking for any heroin and fentanyl he left there, police said.

The woman told him he didn't have any drugs left, which caused Fulks to throw objects around her apartment and to ask her for money so he could buy more drugs in Baltimore, documents state.

Rehab scheduled: The woman refused and reminded him that he was being picked up at 9 a.m. to be driven to a drug treatment facility, according to police.

An angered Fulks began yelling at her and telling her he was "dope sick," meaning suffering symptoms of opioid withdrawal, and said he wouldn't leave until she gave him money, documents state.

When she ordered him out of her home, Fulks said, "If you make me leave without getting money I'll kill you and your family," charging documents allege.

When the woman said she was calling police, Fulks "charged at her" and told her she would regret alerting police, documents state.

The woman then grabbed a knife and stood in the doorway of her bedroom so Fulks couldn't get to her wallet, which was on her bed, police said.

Fulks tackled her and took the knife from her hand, after which the two struggled as the woman tried to stop him from taking her money, according to allegations.

Fulks overpowered her and stole $200 from her wallet, charging documents state.

Drug 'works' found: There was a dresser drawer in the woman's bedroom that Fulks had previously used, and he rummaged through that looking for drugs before fleeing the apartment, police allege.

Officers later found a syringe, needle and other drug paraphernalia in the drawer, documents state.

It's unclear if Fulks has retained an attorney.

Criminal records in York and Dauphin counties indicate he has pleaded guilty to a number of charges since 2010, including multiple counts each of theft by unlawful taking, making false reports, theft from a motor vehicle and access device fraud.

Fulks has also pleaded guilty to other charges as well, including making a false report, forgery and theft by deception, records state.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit a tip to Northern Regional Police by calling its tip line, 717-467-TELL, or by emailing tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.