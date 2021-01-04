Police: Teen with drugs, stolen gun boasted cops would never see him again after he made bail

A jobless York City teen who police allege had drugs, more than $1,300 in cash and a stolen gun in his possession when he was arrested following a police chase last week made a bold prediction to city officers, according to his charging documents.

Rashad Malik Colon, 18, boasted during his Dec. 23 arrest "that once he is out on bail in the morning we'll never see him again," York City Police wrote in charging documents.

His bail was set at $100,000 during his arraignment on Dec. 24 at the county's central booking unit, court records state.

And someone paid a bail-bonding agent to post Colon's $100,000 bail, according to prison records.

But Colon — who was already free on bail on drug dealing and illegal gun charges filed in November — figuratively shot himself in the foot with his boasts.

County court officials alerted District Judge Linda Williams to them, and on Dec. 24 she revoked Colon's $25,000 bail in his earlier criminal case, court records state.

Williams indicated in court documents that she revoked Colon's bail in the November case because he violated bail conditions and because he told officers they wouldn't see him again once he made bail, according to court records.

Defense attorney Ron Gross declined immediate comment on Monday.

The allegations: Officer Adam Nothstein spotted a Nissan sedan with tinted windows and a South Carolina license plate drive through the intersection of North Beaver and Lincoln streets about 4:10 p.m. Dec. 23 and followed it onto Jefferson Avenue to run the plate number, charging documents state.

When he did, the Nissan took off, passing a Rabbit Transit bus and another vehicle on the wrong side of the road, police allege.

More:York City Police focus on illegal guns, some charged already have gun convictions

Police chased the vehicle to West Gas Avenue, which is an alley, from North Newberry Street, where the Nissan crashed into concrete steps as it turned into the alley, documents state.

Colon, of the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, was the only person seen in the vehicle, and he was detained, according to police.

Nothstein immediately recognized Colon from "previous incidents," charging documents state.

Officers found "a wad of a large amount of cash" in Colon's pocket, and the Nissan's keys were on a lanyard around his neck, police said. The cash added up to $1,025, according to police.

Colon claimed he wasn't driving and that the vehicle wasn't his, so Nothstein opened the front door of the Nissan to check for documents that would identify the owner, according to documents.

Gun in 'plain view': That's when he spotted a Glock handgun lying in plain view on the driver's side floorboard and smelled marijuana, so the officer requested and obtained a search warrant from Judge Williams, charging documents state.

The York County 911 Center ran the handgun's registration and determined it had been reported stolen to York City Police in August, documents state.

More:York City's top cop invites public to join him in 'walking the walk' twice a week

Also seized from the Nissan were suspected crack cocaine, suspected oxycodone pills, marijuana, packaging materials and $291 in cash — all in $1 bills, according to charging documents.

Colon asked Nothstein what would happen to the two cellphones in the car, prompting Nothstein to ask about them, according to documents. Colon then admitted one of the phones was his but denied the second one was his, police said.

Another officer took Colon to York Hospital to be checked for crash-related injuries, and it was then that Colon allegedly boasted that officers would never see him again, documents state.

Felony charges: After being examined at the hospital, Colon was taken to the York County Central Booking Unit, where he was arraigned the morning of Christmas Eve on felony charges of receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver.

Nothstein also filed summary charges against Colon, including marijuana possession, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and three counts of running stop signs.

At the time of the Dec. 23 police chase, Colon was free on $25,000 bail.

He had been arrested by York City Police and arraigned Thanksgiving Day on felony charges of illegally possessing a firearm and drug possession with intent to deliver, according to court records.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.