Police: Man on the run from fatal drug OD charges robbed a York City motel guest

A Dauphin County man already wanted in York County on a fatal drug delivery charge apparently didn't think to disguise his voice as he allegedly robbed an acquaintance outside a York City motel, charging documents indicate.

Jerrod Aaron Scott, 34, with addresses on Mulberry Street in Harrisburg and on East Water Street in Middletown, remains on the lam in both cases, according to court records.

He is known by the street name "Hood," charging documents state, and will be charged with robbery, making terroristic threats and theft.

According to York City Police, Scott was outside the Red Roof Inn in the 100 block of North George Street the night of Dec. 26 and grabbed a man who was walking up the motel's exterior stairs to return to his room.

Scott was wearing a mask and a zipped-up black sweater, and told his victim to give him "everything" or he'd shoot him, charging documents allege.

Scott took the victim's car keys, cellphone and $250 cash, according to police.

Despite the mask, Scott's victim was able to identify him — and later picked him out of a photo lineup, charging documents state.

That's because the two men were locked up in York County Prison at the same time and met each other there, documents state.

In the middle of the robbery, the victim told the robber he recognized his voice, at which point Scott removed his mask, according to police allegations.

Scott told the man, "You know what I do, don't make me shoot you," charging documents state.

Fatal overdose: Scott is a fugitive in the robbery case and in his case involving a fatal drug overdose.

Carroll Township Police filed charges last month against Scott for the June 29, 2019, death of Zack Andrew Savage, 33, of Dillsburg.

Police allege Scott provided fentanyl to Savage and a woman.

The woman told investigators they went to a secluded park to do the drugs, which caused Savage to pass out, police said. She and Scott carried Savage back to their car, but dropped him at least once, documents state. They also slapped him to try to wake him up, police said.

They drove back to the woman's Dillsburg home, but left Savage in the back seat of a car overnight.

He was found dead in the morning, and his death was determined to be from mixed drug toxicity, according to charging documents.

Savage also suffered head and facial injuries indicating he'd been dropped, documents state.

